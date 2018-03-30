Gas Prices Continue To Spike As Easter Weekend Approaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (March 30, 2018) – Gas prices are spiking across the Carolinas as Easter weekend draws near. North Carolina’s average today is $2.54, which is eight cents more than a week ago and 14 cents more than this time last month. South Carolina’s average today is $2.44 – eight cents more than this time last week and 17 cents more than this time last month.

“Several factors are pushing prices up at the pump,” said AAA Carolinas spokesperson Tiffany Wright. “The demand is high with the arrival of spring as more Carolinians hit the road for vacations and the market has started to transition from the winter-blend gasoline to the more expensive summer-blend.”

Today’s national gas price average ($2.65) is six cents more expensive on the week, 12 cents more than a month ago and 34 cents more expensive than this time last year.

“It’s hard to predict just how high gas prices will rise as we head into the summer driving season, but we are definitely trending upwards at the pump right now,” added Wright.

