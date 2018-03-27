NOTICE OF HEARING AND SUMMONS Brewington vs McLaughlin Gerald Malloy

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE PROBATE COURT NOTICE OF HEARING IN THE MATTER OF: LATRONE ANTONIO MCLAUGHLIN (Decedent) DATE: April 30, 2018

TIME: 2:30 p.m.

PLACE: Dillon County Probate Court, 301 W. Main Street, Dillon, SC. PURPOSE OF HEARING: Petition for Appointment of Personal Representative. Executed this 22nd day of March, 2018.

Print Name: Gerald Malloy

Address: PO Box 1200, Hartsville, SC 29551__

Telephone (Work): 843-339-3000_

Email: gmalloy@bellsouth.net_

Relationship to Decedent/Estate: Attorney for Petitioner_

NOTE: Probate Court recommends that all interested parties be represented by counsel licensed to practice law in South Carolina. If any interested party wishes to represent him/herself , he/she will be required to adhere to the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure and South Carolina Rules of Evidence. STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF DILLON IN THE PROBATE COURT SUMMONS CASE NO:

Keith Brewington, Petitioner vs. Antonette McLaughlin and John Doe, Respondent(s) TO THE RESPONDENT(S) ABOVE-NAMED: YOU ARE HERBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Petition herein, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to this Petition upon the subscriber, at the address shown below, within thirty (30) days after service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Petition, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

Gerald Malloy

Petitioner/Attorney for Petitioner

Address: Post Office Box 1200

Hartsville, SC 29551

Dated: September 21st, 2017