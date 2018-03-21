Thomas Wallace

Services for Thomas Wayne “Tommy” Wallace were held 4:00 p.m. Monday, March 19, 2018 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation was held 3:00-4:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Wallace, 61, died March 17, 2018 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, September 3, 1956, he was the son of the late Travis Henry Wallace and Margaret Elizabeth Scott Wallace. He was a Carpenter.

Survivors include his daughter, Alicia Wallace, of Myrtle Beach; mother of his daughter, Laurie Wallace, of Dillon; brothers and sisters, Henry Wallace (Lavon) of Georgia, George (Marilyn) Wallace, Mallory (Patty) Scott, both of Dillon, Linda (Ben) Karnap of Aynor, Libby (T.R.) Rogers of Fairmont, NC, Kathy (Ray) Flowers, Judy (Horace) Cox, Audrey Wallace, Trey (Shea) Wallace, all of Dillon, and Joann Quinn of Massachusetts.

Mr. Wallace was preceded in death by his parents, Travis and Margaret Wallace; and his sisters, Pat Stein, Wanda Tyler, and Phyllis Kinsey.