Ruth Christianson Rogers, 100, widow of the late Jacob Rhodes Rogers II, passed away on March 14, 2018. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Monday, March 26th, 2018, at Main Street United Methodist Church in Dillon, SC with interment in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service in Asbury Hall from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon, SC is assisting the family.

Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, August 3, 1917, she was the daughter of the late George and Dagmar Christianson. After graduating from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis, she attended MacPhail School of Music in Minneapolis.

As a Civil Service employee, she was stationed in Hawaii during World War II, as secretary to the Officer in Charge of Personnel at Barbers Point Naval Air Station on the Island of Oahu. During that time, she met her husband; they were married in August 1947. Mrs. Rogers was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church and the Charles Wesley Choir for over 60 years. She was also a member of the Eulalia Cook Circle.

She was a former member of the St. Cecelia Music Club, the Glove and Trowel Garden Club, the St. Eugene Medical Center Auxiliary, the Etudier Club, and the Joy Club.

She is survived by her sons, Jacob R Rogers III (Wanda) of Titusville, Florida; George C. Rogers (Lynn) of Cumming, Georgia; William F. Rogers (Joan) of Dillon, South Carolina; and daughter, Elizabeth R. Chandler (Norman) of Simpsonville, South Carolina, and seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Grandchildren: David Rogers, Heather Greer (Ray), Alison Van Cleef (Josh), Chris Rogers (Elisha), Katie Muething (Colin), Joy Rogers, and Courtney Chandler. Great-Grandchildren: Eli Van Cleef, Audrey Greer, Kade Hamby, Graham Muething, and Hazel Greer

She was also predeceased by her sisters: Elizabeth C. Mead, Rubymae C. Fuglesang, and Miss Violet Christianson.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Main Street United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 229, Dillon, SC 29536.

