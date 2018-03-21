Patsy H. Allen

Services for Patsy Herring Allen was held 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation was held 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mrs. Allen, 82, died Friday, March 16, 2018 at the Pruitt at the Pines in Dillon.

Born in Dillon County, SC, October 7, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Gordon Herring and Vera Gough Herring. She was a member of First Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, William L. Allen, Jr. of Dillon; sons, Mitchell Allen, and Michael (Vickie) Allen, of Dillon; granddaughter, Michelle Allen Byrd; great-grandchildren, Cassidy Haselden, Carli Haselden, and Cameron Pelt; brother, Gordon Herring, Jr. “Pete” of Alabama.