Mr. Harmon B. Hayes, 87, died Saturday, March 17, 2018 at his home after a long illness.
A funeral service will be Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View. Burial will follow at Hayestown Cemetery. The family received friends Monday, March 19 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home.
Born in Dillon County, June 19, 1930, he was the son of the late Fulton Lee and Leona Elvington Hayes. He had a dear, dear friend, Cade Tyler Hayes who also preceded him in death. He was of the Pentecostal Faith. He served in the US Army in the Korean War and he was a farmer by trade.
Mr. Harmon is survived by his wife of 63 years, Tiny Hayes, of the home; two sons, Gilbert Hayes and Lynn Hayes; and his dog, “Bo”.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of PruittHealth Hospice Care of the Pee Dee.
