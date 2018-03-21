Frances A. Waddell

Frances Ayres Waddell of Fair Bluff, NC and Lake View, S.C., passed on Friday, March 11, 2018 at the Angel House of the Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Whiteville, N.C. She was born on April 21,1926, in Dillon County, S.C. to Mr. William O’Neill Ayres and Martha Racheal Middleton.

She graduated from Nichols High School and from Winthrop University with majors in Home Economics and Science Education. She taught for 39 years in the Columbus County Schools; first at Fair Bluff High School and later as a member of the West Columbus High School faculty. She continued to be an active member of Columbus County Retired Teachers, NCAE and the NEA.

Mrs. Waddell was predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband of 54 years Aubrey June Waddell, Jr., and her daughter Julia “Bugsy” Louise Waddell Nales.

She leaves to celebrate her life, a daughter, Helen Ayres Waddell Nygaard of Rowland, N.C.; her three grandchildren: Rachel Juliana Nales Pittman (Matthew), of Wilson, N.C.; Robert Allen Nales of Wilson, N.C.; Tanner Hansen Nygaard of Rowland, N.C.; and a great-grandchild, Juliana Brooks Pittman. Her “sisters” – Carolyn W. Waddell and Martha “Cricket” Joyce, several nieces – Marilyn Waddell Agnew (John), Carol W. Ellerbe (Tom), Sara Joyce, Nancy J. Rowen (Chris), grandnieces – Elizabeth, Becca, a grandnephew – Thomas and special family friend, Jim Dotson; as well as a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, March 15th at 2 P.M. in the Meares Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ray Lundy officiating. Interment will follow in the Powell Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday March 14th, 2018 at Meares Funeral Home from 6 P.M.-8 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center, 1414 Physician’s Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20005. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the caregivers of the Angel House of Lower Cape Fear Hospice of Whiteville, NC. These folks made a tremendously difficult time a little more bearable for her family and friends.

A service of Meares Funeral Home of Fair Bluff.