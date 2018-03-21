DEATH NOTICES:

Ruth Christianson Rogers, 100, widow of the late Jacob Rhodes Rogers II, passed away on March 14, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, March 26th, 2018, at Main Street United Methodist Church in Dillon, with interment in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service in Asbury Hall from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon is assisting the family.

*

Funeral service for Benny Ray Floyd is Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel located at 2511 Hwy. 9 East, Dillon, SC. Burial will follow in the Roadside Cemetery in Dillon. Mr. Floyd of Dillon died Friday, March 16, 2018 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Floyd, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1943 Andre Drive, Dillon, SC.

*

Funeral service for Eliouse Brown was held Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. at Hazy Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Burial followed in the Church Cemetery. Mrs. Brown died on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 in Dillon County. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, was in charge of these arrangements.

*

Graveside services for Larry Steve Jackson were held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Pyerian Baptist Church Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Mr. Jackson, 71, died Monday, March 12, 2018 at the Pruitt Health in Columbia, SC.

*

Mother Martha Edwards peacefully passed away on March 15, 2018 surrounded by her loved ones. A Celebration of Life Service was at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 18, 2018 at Miracle Temple Family Fellowship, Lake View, with burial in Ford Cemetery, Marietta, NC. Friends may call at the home 420 Alligator Branch Road, Marietta, NC. This is another service by the professionals of the House of Thomas Funeral Home of Dillon.