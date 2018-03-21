DEATH NOTICES:

Funeral service for Russell Campbell will be Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church in Floydale, SC. Burial will be on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 11:00am in the National Cemetery in Florence, SC. Mr. Campbell died on Monday, March 5, 2018 in Dillon County. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1034 West Main Street, Apt. 6B, Dillon, SC and 309 Willis Street, Latta, SC.

*

Funeral services for Melvin McDuffie were held on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at New St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Dillon, SC. Burial followed in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon, SC. Mr. McDuffie died on Friday, March 2, 2018 at his residence in Hartsville, South Carolina. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC was in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral service for Tyrone Wheeler were held on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel located at 1309 East Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC. Mr. Wheeler died on Sunday, March 4, 2018 in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC was in charge of these arrangements.

*

Elouise Brown died on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 in Dillon County. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.