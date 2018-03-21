Services for Annie Lucille Smith were held 11:00 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church of Dillon with burial in Evergreen Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

Visitation was held 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers are Corey R Smith, Jim White, David Settlemeyer, Bill Stubbs, Maurice Lemmond, and Royce Cottingham.

Annie Lucille White Smith, 89, of Dillon, SC died Friday, March 16, 2018 at Hospice of Upstate, Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC.

Born in Columbus County, NC, March 31, 1928 she was the daughter of the late William Oscar White Sr. and Strawdie Ivey White, Western Prong area of Whiteville, NC. She attended Whiteville Public Schools where she graduated in 1947.

She accepted Jesus as her personal Savior while attending Western Prong Baptist Church, Whiteville, NC. After her marriage to William T. Smith they were members of First Baptist Church, Dillon, SC. During these years she served the Lord in various areas over the years.

She was a homemaker. She was past member of the Homemaker Club.

Survivors include her sons, Tommie W. (Lois) Smith of Anderson, SC and Donnie K. (Sheila) Smith of Hartsville, SC; grandchildren, Ruth E. Smith of Anderson, SC and Emily S Hall (Rick) of Starr, SC and Corey R, Smith of Hartsville, SC; great-grandchildren, Cameron Smith and Dylan Smith; sister Mary Lou Faulk (Leon) of Germantown, TN; sisters-in-law, Clara Vaughn of Whiteville, NC and Jeannette White of Orrum, NC.

Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by husband, William Thomas Smith; son, William Bryan Smith; grandson, Adrian Daniel Smith; parents, William Oscar White Sr. and Strawdie Ivey White; brothers, Herbert White, Marvin White (Myrtle), Harry White (Chrissie), Weldon White (Nan), William Oscar White Jr; sisters: Hilda Tart (Herman), and Margaret Huggins (Robert).

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 400 North 4th Ave., Dillon, SC 29536.