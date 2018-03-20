SPECIAL REFEREE NOTICE OF SALE 2012-CP-17-00312 Nationstar Mortgage LLC vs. Billy R. Arnette

SPECIAL REFEREE

NOTICE OF SALE

2012-CP-17-00312

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: Nationstar Mortgage LLC vs. Billy R. Arnette, as Personal Representative and as devisee of the Estate of Petrolia Arnette; and Freddie M. Arnette, as devisee of the Estate of Petrolia Arnette, I, the undersigned Haigh Porter, Special Referee for Dillon County, or his designee will sell on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 11:00 AM, at the County Courthouse, 301 West Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536, to the highest bidder: All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, containing 1.03 acre, and being more fully described as follows: Beginning at an iron stake located in the eastern edge of State Road S-17-277 at a point 250 feet South 58 degrees 30 minutes 45 seconds West of the intersection of State Road S-17-201 and from said beginning point running South 72 degrees 12 minutes East a distance of 263.96 feet to an iron; thence running South 14 degrees 20 minutes 27 seconds West a distance of 145 feet to an iron; thence running North 69 degrees 49 minutes 36 seconds West a distance of 383.80 feet to an iron; thence running North 58 degrees 30 minutes 45 seconds East along the right of way of State Road S-17-227 a distance of 170 feet to the beginning. Said Lot is shown as Lot No. 5 on a plat of Oven Bottom Acres Subdivision by Pittman-Leeson Survey Company, dated August 23, 1995, and revised August 4, 1996. Said Lot is subject to Restrictive Covenants of Oven Bottom Acres Subdivision dated September 10, 1996 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 281 at Page 173. This being the same property conveyed to Petrolia Arnette by Deed of Lloyd Meekins dated August 30, 1996 and recorded September 11, 1996 in Book 281 at Page 175 in the Dillon County Records. Subsequently, Petrolia Arnette died testate on or about September 30, 2011, leaving the subject property to her devisees, namely Billy R. Arnette and Freddie M. Arnette, as shown in Probate Estate Matter Number 2011-ES-17-00177.

TMS No. 112-00-00-104

Property address: Lot 5 Oven Bottom Acres A a/k/a 230 North Fordtown Road, Lake View, SC 29563

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of said bid is due and payable immediately upon closing of the bidding, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. In the event of a third party bidder and that any third party bidder fails to deliver the required deposit in certified (immediately collectible) funds with the Office of the Special Referee, said deposit being due and payable immediately upon closing of the bidding on the day of sale, the Special Referee will re-sell the subject property at the most convenient time thereafter (including the day of sale) upon notification to counsel for Plaintiff. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the balance due of the bid within 30 days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the said highest bidder). No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on Special Referee’s Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the balance of the bid from the date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 6.625% per annum. The Plaintiff may waive any of its rights, including its right to a deficiency judgment, prior to sale. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions of record. This sale is subject to all title matters of record and any interested party should consider performing an independent title examination of the subject property as no warranty is given. The sale will not be held unless either Plaintiff’s attorney or Plaintiff’s bidding agent is present at the sale and either Plaintiff’s attorney or Plaintiff’s bidding agent enters the authorized bid of Plaintiff for this captioned matter. In the alternative, Plaintiff’s counsel, if permitted by the Court, may advise this Court directly of its authorized bidding instructions. In the event a sale is inadvertently held without Plaintiff’s Counsel or Counsel’s bidding agent entering the authorized bid of Plaintiff for this specifically captioned matter, the sale shall be null and void and the property shall be re-advertised for sale on the next available sale date. Neither the Plaintiff nor its counsel make representations as to the integrity of the title or the fair market value of the property offered for sale. Prior to bidding you may wish to review the current state law or seek the advice of any attorney licensed in South Carolina.

Haigh Porter

Special Referee for Dillon County

Scott and Corley, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff