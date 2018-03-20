NOTICE OF SALE C/A No: 2013-CP-17-00409 Wells Fargo vs Vickie A Johnson

NOTICE OF SALE

C/A No: 2013-CP-17-00409

BY VIRTUE OF A DECREE of the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County, South Carolina, heretofore issued in the case of Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, successor by merger to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, National Association, as Trustee f/k/a Norwest Bank Minnesota, National Association, as Trustee for Renaissance HEL Trust 2003-4 vs. Vickie A. Johnson, if not deceased; and if deceased, The Estate of Vickie A. Johnson; any other heirs, and all other claiming any right, title or interest in the real estate known as 1008 E. Main Street, Dillon, SC; any adults or persons in the military service of the United State of America, being a class designated as John Doe; and any minors or persons under a legal disability, being a class designated as Richard Roe; Ashley Olivia Johnson; Raymond Johnson; David Leroy Brown Johnson;, I the undersigned as Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on April 10, 2018 at 11:00 AM, at the County Court House, Dillon County, South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

Legal Description and Property Address:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, with any improvements thereon, situate and located in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina containing 0.58 acres, more or less, and being shown on a plat prepared for Vickie A. Johnson by Phillip B.

Culbreth dated January 12, 1995 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 25 at Page 367. The aforesaid plat is hereby incorporated herein and made a part hereof.

This being the same property conveyed to Vickie A. Johnson by deed of William S. Stubbs and Cheryl C. Stubbs, dated January 26, 1995 and recorded January 26, 1995 in Book 267 at Page 79 in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Dillon County, South Carolina.

1008 East Main Street

Dillon, SC 29536

TMS# 059-15-20-006

TERMS OF SALE: For cash. Interest at the current rate of Four and 39/100 (4.39%) to be paid on balance of bid from date of sale to date of compliance. The purchaser to pay for papers and stamps, and that the successful bidder or bidders, other than the Plaintiff therein, do, upon the acceptance of his or her bid, deposit with the Special Referee for Dillon County a certified check or cash in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of bid on said premises at the sale as evidence of good faith in bidding, and subject to any resale of said premises under Order of this Court; and in the event the said purchaser or purchasers fail to comply with the terms of sale within Thirty (30) days, the Special Referee shall forthwith resell the said property, after the due notice and advertisement, and shall continue to sell the same each subsequent sales day until a purchaser, who shall comply with the terms of sale, shall be obtained, such sales to be made at the risk of the former purchaser. Since a personal or deficiency judgment is waived, the bidding will not remain open but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. If the Plaintiff or the Plaintiff’s representative does not appear at the above-described sale, then the sale of the property will be null, void, and of no force and effect. In such event, the sale will be rescheduled for the next available sales day. Plaintiff may waive any of its rights, including its right to a deficiency judgment, prior to sale. Sold subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions of record.

Haigh Porter

Special Referee

Dillon, South Carolina

Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 8237

Columbia, SC 29202

803-726-2700.