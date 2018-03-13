PHOTO GALLERY: Wildcats Hand Marlboro 9-0 Loss

The Dillon Wildcats handed Marlboro County a 9-0 loss at Dillon on Friday, March 9, in varsity baseball action.

Tristan Brigman pitched 4 innings and allowed 9 hits, struck out 8, walked 2, and allowed no runs to pick up the win.

Cory Gibson was tagged with the loss. He pitched 4 and 1/3 innings and allowed 9 hits, 7 runs of which 5 were earned, walked 1, and struck out 3.

The Wildcats got on the scoreboard with 2 runs in the bottom of the first inning, added 3 runs in the bottom of the third, 2 runs in the bottom of the fourth, and 2 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Dillon connected for 12 hits while holding Marlboro to only 1 hit garnered by Jett Herndon in his 2 at-bats.

Dillon’s Davis Cook connected for 3 hits including a double and 3 rbi in his 4 trips to the plate while Ty’Quan Rogers connected for 3 hits including a double and 2 rbi in his 4 at-bats. Jon-Mitchell Carter also had 3 hits including a double in his 4 at-bats.

Dillon committed 1 error in the game while Marlboro committed 2 errors.

Dillon will travel to Lake City today, Tuesday, March 13, for a 6:30 game.

