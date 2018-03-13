Vikings Lose Heartbreaker To West Florence

The Latta Vikings returned home Wednesday, March 7, after suffering a heart-breaker 2-1 loss to West Florence, a non-conference foe.

The Latta Vikings led 1-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning by great pitching by Noah Henderson who struck out 10 batters in 5 innings.

Latta got on the scoreboard in the top of the second inning off a wild pitch by H. Hardin.

The game remained that way until West Florence tied it up when E. White grounded out and a run scored.

West Florence was able to push the winning run across home in the bottom of the sixth inning on a sac fly by Brennan Herndon.

Billy Barlow picked up the win for West Florence. He pitched 2 innings and allowed l hit, no runs, struck out 4, and walked no one.

H. Harvin opened on the mound for West Florence. He was relived by N. Skean and Q. Manning.

Manning picked up the save as he got the final 3 outs on Latta.

West Florence’s pitchers managed 9 strike outs in the game.

Latta’s Hunter Sawyer was tagged with the loss. He allowed only 1 hit, 1 run, struck out 2, and walked no one.

Dylan Brewer managed a double in 3 at-bats for Latta while Chandler Matthews connected for a single in 2 at-bats.

West Florence’s Q. Manning was perfect at the plate picking up a single in his only trip while C. Wallace picked up a single in 3 at-bats.

West Florence did not commit an error in the game, and Latta was guilty of only one.

Latta will host Andrews on Friday, March 9, at 6:00 p.m.