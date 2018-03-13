PHOTO GALLERY: Latta Claims 12-0 Victory Over Andrews

Latta’s McLeod Carmichael pitched a no-hitter as Latta claimed a 12-0 win over Andrews in 5 innings in a varsity baseball game played in Latta on Friday, March 9.

Carmichael struck out 6 and walked only one batter in the top of the fifth inning.

B. Powell was tagged with the loss for Andrews. He pitched 1 inning and allowed 6 hits, 6 earned runs, walked 2, and struck out no one. B. Johns pitched 2 innings and allowed 8 hits while D. Bourne pitched 1 inning and did not allow any hits.

Latta managed 14 hits in the game and did not commit an error while Andrews was guilty of 2 errors.

The Latta Vikings jumped out to an early lead picking up run in the bottom of the first inning when Russ Rogers singled and a run scored.

Latta added 10 runs in the bottom of the second inning off numerous hits including an inside-the-park home run by Jordan Hayes.

Latta’s final run came in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Latta’s Jordan Hayes doubled, hit a home run, and picked up 3 rbi in 3 at-bats while McLeod Carmichael connected for 2 singles and 2 rbi in 3 trips to the plate. Deonte Stanley doubled and picked up 2 rbi in his 3 at-bats. Chandler Matthews singled and picked up 2 rbi in his 3 trips to the plate. Russ Rogers had 2 singles and 1 rbi in 3 at-bats. Pierce Watson garnered 2 singles and a rbi in 3 at-bats. Hunter Sawyer had 2 singles in 3 trips to the plate. Dylan Brewer singles and picked up a rbi in 3 at-bats.

Latta is 3-2 for the season and 1-0 in Region 7-2A.

Latta will host East Clarendon at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13.

