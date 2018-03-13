PHOTO GALLERY: Lady Vikings Edge Out Andrews

The Latta Lady Vikings edged Andrews 1-0 in varsity softball action played in Latta on Friday, March 9.

In the top of the seventh inning, Andrews loaded the bases with only 1 out. However, Camryn Sawyer fielded a grounder, tagged the runner going to second, and threw to first to complete a double play and stop the tying run from crossing home plate.

Arica Gandy pitched the entire 7 innings and allowed 5 hits, struck out 3, and walked 1 to claim the win.

C. McCants pitched 6 innings and allowed 3 hits, 1 earned run, struck out 12, and walked 2 to be tagged with the loss.

Latta scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. Madison Owens connected for 1 hit and the only rbi in the game. She also garnered 2 walks.

Camryn Sawyer and Jayla Jackson each connected for a hit in 3 at-bats.

Andrews” B. Brewington, C. Samson, C. McCants, F. Calloway, and T. Lambert each connected for 1 hit in 3 at-bats.

Andrews only committed 1 error while Latta was guilty of 3 errors.

Latta hosted Dillon on Monday, March 12.

