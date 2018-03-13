PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Wildcats Suffer First Loss Of Season

The Dillon Wildcats suffered the first loss of the season, 6-3, to the South Florence Bruins at home on Wednesday, March 7, in varsity baseball action.

Dillon’s starting pitcher, Rae-Rae McGirt, sat South Florence down in 1-2-3 fashion in the top of the first inning.

In the bottom of the first inning, Dillon took a 1-0 lead off a walk to Dillon’s #9 and a hit by Davis Cook.

In the top of the second inning, Dillon once again retired South Florence in 1-2-3 fashion thanks to a good catch by the right fielder to get out 3.

Dillon managed a single in the bottom of the second inning by #8, and Dillon was unable to get a run across home plate.

Dillon placed a run on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning to take a 2-0 lead.

South Florence placed 3 runs on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning to take a 3-2 lead.

The Bruins added another run in the top of the fifth and managed to keep the Wildcats off the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth.

In the top of the sixth inning, South Florence added 2 runs and held Dillon to only 1 run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Ethan Goodale pitched 6 innings to claim the win. He allowed 5 hits, 3 runs of which 2 were earned, walked 3, and struck out 5.

Will Hardee garnered a save. He pitched only 1 inning for South Florence and did not allow a hit, a run, walked no one, and struck out one.

Jon-Mitchell Carter was tagged for the loss. He pitched 2 innings and allowed 3 hits, 3 earned runs, walked 3, and struck out 3.

Dillon was led by Davis Cook with 2 hits and 2 rbi in 3 at-bats while Austin Tyndall picked up 2 hits in 3 at-bats. Noah Carter also picked up a hit and a rbi in 2 at-bats.

South Florence was led by Niles Vereen with a double and a rbi in 3 at-bats while Hardee picked up 2 hits and a rbi in 4 at-bats. Austin Moore managed a hit in 4 at-bats.

Dillon is 3-1 for the season.

Dillon will host Marlboro on Friday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m.

