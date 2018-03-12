City Of Dillon Council Agenda Announced

CITY OF DILLON

AGENDA

Monday, March 12, 2017

7:00 p.m.

Regular Meeting

I. Call To Order-Pledge Of Allegiance-Invocation

II. Approval of Agenda

III. Approval of Minutes- February 12, 2018 Regular Meeting, February 22, 2018 Special Meeting

IV. Mayor’s Report, Manager’s Report

V. Citizens’ Report

VI. Unfinished Business-None

VII. New Business-None

VIII. Council Members’ Reports

IX. Executive Session

–Discussion Of Contractual Matter concerning Public Defenders (Council may take action on matters discussed in executive session.)

X. Open Session / Adjourn