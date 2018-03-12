City Of Dillon Council Agenda Announced

CITY OF DILLON
AGENDA
Monday, March 12, 2017
7:00 p.m.
Regular Meeting
I. Call To Order-Pledge Of Allegiance-Invocation
II. Approval of Agenda
III. Approval of Minutes- February 12, 2018 Regular Meeting, February 22, 2018 Special Meeting
IV. Mayor’s Report, Manager’s Report
V. Citizens’ Report
VI. Unfinished Business-None
VII. New Business-None
VIII. Council Members’ Reports
IX. Executive Session
–Discussion Of Contractual Matter concerning Public Defenders (Council may take action on matters discussed in executive CITY OF DILLON
AGENDA
Monday, March 12, 2017
7:00 p.m.
Regular Meeting
I. Call To Order-Pledge Of Allegiance-Invocation
II. Approval of Agenda
III. Approval of Minutes- February 12, 2018 Regular Meeting, February 22, 2018 Special Meeting
IV. Mayor’s Report, Manager’s Report
V. Citizens’ Report
VI. Unfinished Business-None
VII. New Business-None
VIII. Council Members’ Reports
IX. Executive Session
–Discussion Of Contractual Matter concerning Public Defenders (Council may take action on matters discussed in executive session.)
X. Open Session / Adjourn