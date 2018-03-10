State Champion Teams Recognized

The Dillon High School Wildcats football team was recognized with a plaque for their state championship win by the Dillon County Council. Pictured presenting the plaque to Head Coach Jackie Hayes is Dillon County Council Chairman Stevie Grice. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)
The Dillon Christian School Warriors football team was recognized with a plaque for their state championship win by the Dillon County Council. Pictured presenting the plaque to Head Coach Christian Wolfe is Dillon County Council Chairman Stevie Grice. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)