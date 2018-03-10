Kids Who Are Bullied In School

To the Editor:

I would like to express my opinion on kids being bullied in our schools today. Several of these kids commit suicide or take their hatred out on others such as school shootings.

Every T.V. network late night show and daytime talk show blasts our president and his family. Comedians would not have anything to talk about if Trump hadn’t won! This shows our kids that adults do not have respect for others so they bully. Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel start each show mocking and making fun of our president or his family. If one doesn’t like him then at least show respect for the office of President of the U.S.A. Just like our flag–respect it or leave our country which it proudly represents! I don’t understand why the networks allow this mockery. When a 60-year-old man like Alec Baldwin makes a fool of himself mocking the President and a liberal audience cheers him on there is something wrong! What do school kids think when they see this?

If the “shoe was on the other foot” and these same people and their families were ridiculed and mocked about everything they said or every move they made, would they laugh then? They are a disgrace to our country! I think they are responsible for our kids showing no respect for anyone and bullying.

The CEOs of the major networks need to take a good look and review these programs. Our kids are being influenced by their remarks and disrespect toward the leader of our country, our president.

Kids are being killed because of bullying! We should ask ourselves why most of the school shootings are done by school kids. When did this start? First reaction from the media is “guns–semi-automatic.” Well the same guns have been around for years. I bought mine over 55 years ago. Never heard of school shootings then. So why now?

In my opinion a majority of the blame is on the news media and their biased news.

Thank you for listening to this 76-year-old American who cares about this country.

C. W. Miller

241 Kemper Church Rd.

Lake View, S.C. 29563