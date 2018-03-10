Gators Pick Up 8-2 Win Over Auctioneers

The Lake View Wild Gators picked up an 8-2 win over the Mullins Auctioneers on Monday, March 5, in varsity baseball action played in Lake View.

The Wild Gators placed a run on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the second inning, Lake View added a run. In the bottom of the sixth inning Lake View added 6 runs to take a commanding 8-0 lead.

Mullins got on the scoreboard with 2 runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Lake View’s Jett Lewis allowed 2 hits, struck out 10, and walked 1 to pick up the win.

De’Ante Bridgett connected for 2 hits in 3 trips to the plate while Johnathan Davis and Hunter Tarte each picked up a hit in 2 at-bats.

Lake View will host Marion on Thursday, March 8, at 6:00 p.m.