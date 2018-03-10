Dillon JV Plays At Freedom Florence

Wrap-up of the Dillon Junior Varsity girls softball held on Saturday, March 3, at Freedom Florence in Florence:

The Dillon Junior Varsity Girls softball team defeated Carolina Academy 13-7, defeatd Nations Ford 12-3, defeated James Island that Dillon’s Logan Grice pitched a no hitter, and lost to Sumter 12-11.

Wrap-up of the Dillon Varsity girls softball held on Saturday, March 3, at Freedom Florence in Florence:

The Dillon team picked up wins against South Florence 10-6, Marlboro Academy 10-0, and Lewisville 5-1 in which Emilee Price hit a home run.