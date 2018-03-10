DCS Defeats The King’s Academy

The Dillon Christian School Warriors handed The King’s Academy an 8-2 loss in varsity baseball action played in Florence over the weekend.

The King’s Academy took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning before Dillon Christian School picked up 2 runs in the third inning.

The King’s Academy managed to get a run across in the fourth inning to knot the score at 2 each.

The Warriors added a run in the fifth, 2 runs in the sixth, and 3 runs in the seventh to seal the win.

Although The King’s Academy connected for 10 hits, the Warriors managed to win the game with 6 hits.

The Warriors committed 2 errors, and The King’s Academy was guilty of only 1 error.

Jared Damon pitched 4 innings and allowed 1 run that was not earned, struck out 3, and walked win for the win.

Caleb Lutz was tagged for the loss. He pitched 5 innings, and allowed 4 its, 3 runs of which were earned, walked 4, and struck out 8.

Ereck Eck connected for 2 hits including a double in 3 at-bats for the Warriors.

Josh McKenzie was perfect at the plate for The King’s Academy with 2 hits and a rbi in 2 at-bats. Jake Brown also picked up 2 hits in 2 at-bats. Will Knowling connected for 2 hits and a rbi in 3 at-bats while Tyler Warren doubled in 4 at-bats.