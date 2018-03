Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 11th at 2:00 a.m. Remember to turn your clocks forward on Saturday night before you go to bed. For example, if you go to bed at 10:00 p.m., set your clock at 11:00 p.m. before you go to sleep. Daylight Saving Time is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.