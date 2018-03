The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reports the bridge rehabilitation project on northbound Interstate 95 over the Great Pee Dee River in Florence and Dillon Counties is expected to be completed and all lanes open Saturday afternoon, March 10, 2018.

One lane has been closed since Jan. 9 for the bridge rehabilitation project.

The March 10 completion date is six days ahead of schedule. SCDOT wishes to thank motorists for their patience during this rehabilitation project.