Arts Guild Meeting Has Wonderful Turnout

There was a wonderful turnout February 21st at the meeting when interested people from Dillon, Latta, Lake View, Hamer, and Little Rock—as well as Rowland and Maxton, NC—met to discuss forming an Arts Guild in this area.

Donna Borders reviewed the requirements and possible activities for this organization.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 22, in the small meeting room at the front of the Dillon Wellness Center.

At that time, our goal will be to set up rules and guidelines for the Arts Guild, so we can begin taking steps toward becoming an official organization.

If you are interested in becoming a member, please notify Donna Borders (dnborders@gmail.com) or Jon Bozard ([email protected] gmail.com).