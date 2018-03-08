Latta Church Of God Holds Groundbreaking For New Sanctuary

By Betsy Finklea

The members of the Latta Church of God held the groundbreaking for their new sanctuary on Saturday afternoon.

Pastor James Fennell said it had been the vision of the church for several years to build a new sanctuary and now that vision is coming to pass. Pastor Fennel then gave a prayer.

The Palmetto Ridge Residence Choir from Cheraw sang “God Is My All And All” and “We Are Standing On Holy Ground.”

Pastor Fennell then offered further remarks. He said this came about due to the hard work and dedication of the Latta Church of God members and the support of the community for their fundraisers. He said they gave God the praise. He read scripture verses including Ephesians 2:21, 2nd Samuel 7:5, Isaiah 66:1, and Matthew 21:13. He said they were moving forward for the glory of God.

After his remarks the choir sang “Lord, I Lift Your Name On High.”

Then the groundbreaking was held, and those in attendance enjoyed hot dogs, hamburgers, and fellowship with one another.