HARRIMAN, TN – Fred Wilson, Jr., 85, passed away on Monday, March 5, 2018, at Renaissance Terrace in Harriman, TN. He was born March 24, 1932, the son of the late Fred and Margaret Carmichael Wilson. After graduating Dillon High School and attending the University of South Carolina he was inducted in the United States Army. After his discharge from the Army he returned to work at Wilson-Smith Mill. It was not long before he was employed at Kaiser Roth where he retired after more than forty years of service. While with Kaiser Roth, he moved to several different locations. His final location was in Harriman, TN with whom he retired. He also was employed with Burlington Industries. He loved to ride motorcycles, listen to beach music and was a life- long South Carolina Gamecocks Football fan.

Survivors include wife of sixty years, Jeanne Wilson of Harriman, TN; daughters Beth Selewski of Rockwood, TN, Anne Oakes (Frank) of Andersonville, TN and Patricia Doss (Jim) of Knoxville, TN; son, Freddie Wilson of Harriman, TN, brothers, John H. Wilson (Diane) of Dillon, SC and Michael L. Wilson (Debbie) of Florence, SC; grandson, Chip Selewski of Nashville, TN, maternal aunt, Jewell Carmichael and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Special thanks to Wendy of Avalon Hospice, and to Renaissance Terrace for their special care.

Memorial services will be held at 6:30 P.M. Thursday, March 8, 2018, in the Kyker Chapel with the Rev. Earnie Willis officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until 6:30 p.m. at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, March 10, 2018, at Riverside Cemetery in Dillon, South Carolina.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital at P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman in charge of arrangements in Tennessee and Kannaday Funeral Home in charge of arrangements in Dillon, SC.

