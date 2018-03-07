Wells Fargo Bank, NA, Plantiff v. Cristy A. Padgett TMS#104-00-00-088

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS COUNTY OF DILLON

DOCKET NO. 2018CP1700063 Wells Fargo Bank, NA, Plaintiff, v. Cristy A. Padgett;

Defendant(s). (013263-10475) SUMMONS Deficiency Judgment Waived TO THE DEFENDANT(S) :YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend by answering the Complaint in this foreclosure action on property located at 403 Blue Jay Road, Latta, SC 29565, being designated in the County tax records as TMS#104-00-00-088, of which a copy is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer on the subscribers at their offices, 100 Executive Center Drive, Ste 201, Post Office Box 100200, Columbia, South Carolina, 29202-3200, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; except that the United States of America, if named, shall have sixty (60) days to answer after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to do so, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. TO MINOR(S) OVER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND/OR MINOR(S) UNDER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND THE PERSON WITH WHOM THE MINOR(S) RESIDES AND/OR TO PERSONS UNDER SOME LEGAL DISABILITY: YOU ARE FURTHER SUMMONED AND NOTIFIED to apply for the appointment of a Guardian Ad Litem to represent said minor(s) within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons upon you. If you fail to do so, application for such appointment will be made by the Plaintiff(s) herein. NOTICE TO THE DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED: YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Summons and Complaint, of which the foregoing is a copy of the Summons, were filed with the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina on January 30, 2018. NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE INTERVENTION PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT pursuant to the South Carolina Supreme Court Administrative Order 2011-05-02-01, you may have a right to Foreclosure Intervention. To be considered for any available Foreclosure Intervention, you may communicate with and otherwise deal with the Plaintiff through its law firm, Rogers Townsend and Thomas, PC. Rogers Townsend and Thomas, PC represents the Plaintiff

in this action. Our law firm does not represent you. Under our ethical rules, we are prohibited from giving you any legal advice. You must submit any requests for Foreclosure Intervention consideration within 30 days from the date you are served with this Notice. IF YOU FAIL, REFUSE, OR VOLUNTARILY ELECT NOT TO PARTICIPATE IN FORECLOSURE INTERVENTION, THE FORECLOSURE ACTION MAY PROCEED. A-4649482 03/06/2018, 03/13/2018, 03/20/2018.