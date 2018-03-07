Henderson Family Holding Reunion

The Henderson Family is having a reunion on March 17-18. The festivities include a dinner at Victors in Florence on March 17 with 92 people registered to attend. On March 18, a Service of Faith Celebration will be held at the Carolina Presbyterian Church in the Little Rock Community (Carolina Community) Dillon County followed by a luncheon at the Dillon Golf Course with 110 people registered to attend.

A historical marker celebrating this family and achievements is being erected on the property in the Carolina Community which has been in the family since 1821.

The family of Mrs. Margret Baroody (Joe Baroody) and Mike and Adele Weatherford of Florence and Dr. John Parham of Dillon are part of the Henderson Family.