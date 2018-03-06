BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Local Entrepreneur Invests Back Into His Hometown

A local entrepreneur is investing back into his hometown by starting his own business, running an existing business, and providing spaces for other businesses.

Dillon native, 23-year-old Corey Jackson, is renovating the property at 910 Highway 301 North, Dillon. At this location, he is opening his own new floral business, Petals and Stems, operating Crystal Clear Car Wash, and providing space for T. Allen Nail Salon and has another 1800 sq. foot space available for rent.



Jackson is remodeling the buildings and updating the car wash equipment at Crystal Clear. He said he has totally gutted the inside of the building where DHEC used to be located and where he plans to open his floral business. He is putting in nice moldings, hardwood floor, and a copper roof at the location. He plans to open his floral shop later this year, but is continuing to work on a request basis as he has been doing.Jackson, who said he has always been business-minded, said he inherited his business acumen from his grandfather, Jimmy Lee Strickland, who was the owner of this property and Strickland’s Exxon. He got his floral talent from his grandmother, Carolyn Strickland, the former owner of The Petal Pusher Florist. Jackson said he is just following in the steps of his grandparents.Jackson said he loves working with the public, and he likes to see people’s reaction when they receive flowers and the joy that it brings them. He has always enjoyed working with different flowers and plants and landscaping. While in high school, he was part of the FFA (Future Farmers of America) every year and even won a state competition and competed at the national level. Jackson said his floral business is a stress reliever and doesn’t feel like work. “Do what you love, and you will never work a day in your life,” Jackson said.Jackson is also trying to become more involved with the community by dipping his foot into politics. Jackson is running for the Dillon County Council District Seven seat. He wants to be able to help people, make local government more accountable, and help the county grow and progress so that more young people like himself will have the opportunity to stay in Dillon County and rear a family.Jackson is the son of Victor and Tammy S. Jackson, the grandson of Jimmy Lee and Carolyn Strickland and Sam and Frances Jackson, and the brother of Payton Jackson. He is a graduate of Latta High School and attended Francis Marion University where he majored in biology. He attends Pyerian Baptist Church. He is a community volunteer and enjoys helping others.