PHOTO GALLERY: Latta Defeats Lamar In Pre-Season Tournament

The Latta Lady Vikings picked up a 13-2 win in 4 innings over the Lamar Lady Foxes on Friday, February 16, at the Latta Preseason Tournament.

Lamar’s second batter, #3, picked up the first hit of the game on a grounder to second.

Lamar’s #17 arrived safely at first on a fly to right center that two Latta players collided. #19 for Latta dribbled one to the short stop and was safe at first.

Lamar was up 2-0 after the first one-half inning of play.

Latta’s #4 led off with a single to right. The runner advanced to third when #6 for Latta hit a grounder to first and was out. Latt’s #20 hit a long one to left for a double and a rbi. #17 for Latta hit a long one to left for a double and a rbi to knot the game at 2.

After one complete inning of play the game was tied at 2.

Latta retired Lamar in the top of the second inning after facing only 4 batters.

#16 for Latta line to third for out one in the bottom of the second inning. #1 for Latta line to left for a single. Latta’s #4 punched one to center for a triple and a rbi. #6 for Latta hit one to center for a single and a rbi to give Latta a 4-2 lead after 2 innings.

Lamar’s #3 lead off with a hopper to short for out one. #17 for Lamar arrived safely to first on a missed ball. However, on the next play Latta turned a double play to end the inning to leave Latta up 4-2.

Latta’s #20 popped one over second for a single. Latta’s #10 hit a grounder to second and was thrown out at first. The Lady Vikings picked p 2 runs and led 6-2 before #16 for Latta hit a line drive to left for a single. Latta’s #9 dropped one into right for a single and a rbi to give Latta a 7-2 lead after 3 innings.

Latta’s Arica Gandy retired Lamar in 1-2-3 fashion in the top of the fourth inning.

Lamar brought in a new pitcher to begin the bottom of the fourth inning. The Latta Lady Vikings quickly loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth inning. A run scored when Latta’s #20 was hit by a pitch. The runner on third scored on a passed ball. Latta’s #10 walked, and the bases were once again loaded.

Lamar brought in a new pitcher.

Latta’s #16 popped one to short right for a single and a rbi. Latta now led 11-2.

Latta’s #5 hit one to center for a double and 2 rbi to end the game 13-2.

Arica Gandy picked up the win.

