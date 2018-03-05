PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Gets Win Over Latta In Lacy Hardee Memorial Tournament

The Dillon Wildcats picked up a 10-2 win over the Latta Vikings in Dillon on Saturday, February 24, in the Lacy Hardee Memorial Tournament.

The Dillon Wildcats scored 3 runs in the bottom of the first inning that would prove to be all they needed for the win. Dillon scored on a single by Noah Carter, a double by Davis Cook and a groundout by J. Lester.

Noah Carter hit a solo home run to right center to lead off the bottom of the third inning. Dillon’s #1 hit a grounder to first for a single. Dillon’s #2 hit a hot grounder off of the foot Latta’s pitcher, McLeod Carmichael, to arrive safely at first, and the runner on first advanced to third base. Dillon’s #8 was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Dillon’s #14 hits a grounder to second and the runner was thrown out at second, the hitter was safe at first, and 2 runs scored to give Dillon a 6-0 lead after 3 innings.

Latta placed a run on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning on a solo home run to right field by #15, Russ Rogers.

Latta placed #2 into the lineup as pitcher to begin the bottom of the fourth inning.

Dillon was unable to muster any offense in the bottom of the fourth except for a single to short center by Dillon’s #3.

In the fifth inning neither team placed in runs on the scoreboard.

Latta’s Dylan Brewer picked up a walk to begin the top of the sixth inning. John Malcolm George hit one to right center for a double. Dylan Brewer arrived safely at home for Latta’s lone run of the sixth inning.

Latta inserted #5 as the pitcher to begin in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Dillon’s #8 arrived at first on an interference call. A pinch runner, #6, was called in to run for Dillon’s #8. Dillon’s #14 hit a grounder to third, and the hitter arrived safely at first and the runner advanced to third. Dillon’s #9 hit a grounder to second, the runner was out at second, the hitter was safe at first, and a run scored to give Dillon a 7-2 lead.

The next Dillon batter arrived at first on a dead ball, and the runner advanced to second. Dillon’s #3 hit grounder to first and was out but the runners were safe at second and third with 2 outs.

Noah Carter hit another home run to right for 3 rbi, and Dillon’s lead was 10-2.

B. McGirt picked up the win for Dillon, and McLeod Carmichael was tagged with the loss.

B. McGirt went 4 innings for Dillon. He allowed on run on 4 hits, struck out 5, and walked one.

McLeod Carmichael went 3 innings, allowed 6 runs on 7 hits, struck out 3, and walked on one.

Latta committed 2 errors, and Dillon was guilty of one error.

Dillon connected for 10 hits, and Latta connected for 5 hits.

Dillon’s Noah Carter was 3-for-4 at the plated including 2 home runs and 5 rbi.

McLeod Carmichael led Latta with 2 hits in 3 at-bats.

The Dillon Wildcats scored 3 runs in the bottom of the first inning that would prove to be all they needed for the win. Dillon scored on a single by Noah Carter, a double by Davis Cook and a groundout by J. Lester.

Noah Carter hit a solo home run to right center to lead off the bottom of the third inning. Dillon’s #1 hit a grounder to first for a single. Dillon’s #2 hit a hot grounder off of the foot Latta’s pitcher, McLeod Carmichael, to arrive safely at first, and the runner on first advanced to third base. Dillon’s #8 was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Dillon’s #14 hits a grounder to second and the runner was thrown out at second, the hitter was safe at first, and 2 runs scored to give Dillon a 6-0 lead after 3 innings.

Latta placed a run on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning on a solo home run to right field by #15, Russ Rogers.

Latta placed #2 into the lineup as pitcher to begin the bottom of the fourth inning.

Dillon was unable to muster any offense in the bottom of the fourth except for a single to short center by Dillon’s #3.

In the fifth inning neither team placed in runs on the scoreboard.

Latta’s Dylan Brewer picked up a walk to begin the top of the sixth inning. John Malcolm George hit one to right center for a double. Dylan Brewer arrived safely at home for Latta’s lone run of the sixth inning.

Latta inserted #5 as the pitcher to begin in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Dillon’s #8 arrived at first on an interference call. A pinch runner, #6, was called in to run for Dillon’s #8. Dillon’s #14 hit a grounder to third, and the hitter arrived safely at first and the runner advanced to third. Dillon’s #9 hit a grounder to second, the runner was out at second, the hitter was safe at first, and a run scored to give Dillon a 7-2 lead.

The next Dillon batter arrived at first on a dead ball, and the runner advanced to second. Dillon’s #3 hit grounder to first and was out but the runners were safe at second and third with 2 outs.

Noah Carter hit another home run to right for 3 rbi, and Dillon’s lead was 10-2.

B. McGirt picked up the win for Dillon, and McLeod Carmichael was tagged with the loss.

B. McGirt went 4 innings for Dillon. He allowed on run on 4 hits, struck out 5, and walked one.

McLeod Carmichael went 3 innings, allowed 6 runs on 7 hits, struck out 3, and walked on one.

Latta committed 2 errors, and Dillon was guilty of one error.

Dillon connected for 10 hits, and Latta connected for 5 hits.

Dillon’s Noah Carter was 3-for-4 at the plated including 2 home runs and 5 rbi.

McLeod Carmichael led Latta with 2 hits in 3 at-bats.

PHOTO GALLERY

PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD

CLick once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.