McRae Waives Extradition

Marquis Antoine McRae, the 20-year-old Dillon man charged with murder in the death of five-year-old Perla Azucena Banuelos-Allende, has waived extradition and returned to Dillon, according to Captain Cliff Arnette of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. He is currently being held at the Dillon County Detention Center.

McRae was arrested on Wednesday, February 7th and was being held in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The incident in which he is charged occurred on February 3rd on Lester Road. Three people were shot including the five-year-old. Lakiesha Shanae Martin, age 24, of Latta, was charged with attempted murder for shooting on of the victims; however, she is not charged in the death of the five-year-old child.