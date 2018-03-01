‘Southern Hospitality’ To Be Presented At Dillon County Theatre On March 3rd

The Dillon County Theatre continues our 2018 season this Saturday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. with the Coastal Stage Productions comedy, Southern Hospitality.

Fayro, Texas, is in danger of disappearing, and it’s up to the Futrelle sisters to save it from extinction. Ever since the Super SmartMart and the rendering plant closed, folks have been leaving Fayro in droves, but Honey Raye, with a major assist from her former nemesis, Geneva Musgrave, has come up with a possible solution. It seems a salsa manufacturing factory is looking to relocate, and a company representative is headed to Fayro on a scouting mission. Honey Raye, as the president of the Chamber of Commerce, makes promises that are not to be believed in order to woo the rep to choose Fayro. In fact, Honey Raye has told them that on the very weekend of the rep’s visit, the town just happens to be having their biggest celebration of the year: “Fayro Days,” which includes a craft show, a pet costume parade, a beauty pageant and a huge Civil War battle reenactment. So now it’s up to the citizens of Fayro to quickly make her promises a reality. But how the Futrelle sisters and the other citizens of Fayro, including sweet, simple Raynerd Chisum, pull together and save their town is a testament to Southern strength and ingenuity—and a recipe for total hilarity. This production is appropriate for all audiences.

This performance is the third production included in the Dillon County Theatre 2017-2018 Season membership. Admission is free for Sponsors, Benefactors, and Patrons. Individual tickets for this performance may be purchased at the door or by calling 774-8746.