Eagle Solar Announces Project In Orangeburg

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Eagle Solar Group today announced plans to construct a new, state-of-the-art solar farm in Orangeburg County. The company is investing $87.9 million in the new operations.

Eagle Solar Group develops utility-scale solar farms in several U.S. regions, with a specific focus on the Midwest and the Southeast. Designed to generate the equivalent electricity required to power approximately 15,000 homes, this new 75-megawatt (MW) project outside Bowman, S.C. is expected to be complete by late 2020.