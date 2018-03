The Mount Calvary Baptist Church Brotherhood, WMU, and BYU will meet on Monday, March 5, at 7:00 p.m., at the Mount Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center.

You are invited to attend and enjoy a delicious meal and fellowship.

After a delicious meal, the groups will disperse to the respective locations.

Aaron Miles, Athletic Director and Assistant Latta High School principal, will be the guest speaker at Brotherhood.