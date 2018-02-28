VIDEO: Dillon County Council February 28, 2018 Regular Meeting

The February 28, 2018 Dillon County Council regular meeting…



Note: The camera was unattended during the employee/dept. head of the month presentations and plaque presentations due to other photography duties by the video operator. The video returns to normal for the rest of the meeting.

AGENDA

1.​ Pledge of Allegiance

2.​ Invocation

3. Approval of Agenda

4.​ Approval of Minutes – 01/12/18 called; 01/24/18 regular; 01/30/18 called

5.​ Public Hearing

A. An Ordinance Authorizing The Execution And Delivery Of A Fee In Lieu Of Tax Agreement By And Between Dillon County, South Carolina And A Company Or Companies Known To The County At This Time As Project Unique With Respect To Certain Economic Development Property In The County, Whereby Such Property Will Be Subject To Certain Payment In Lieu Of Taxes, Including The Provision Of Certain Special Source Credits; And Other Matters Related Thereto.

B. An Ordinance To Amend An Agreement For The Development Of A Joint County Industrial And Business Park (2016 Park) Of Dillon And Marlboro Counties So As To Enlarge The Park (Project Unique).

C. An Ordinance Authorizing The Execution Of A Contract To Sell And Convey Approximately 12.78 Acres Of Land With Improvements Thereon As Shown On A Plat Recorded In The Office Of The Clerk Of Court For Dillon County In Plat Book 28 At Page 143 (TMS: 040-00-00-032) For The Amount Of Four Hundred Fifty Two Thousand Dollars ($452,000.00) And Authorizing The Conveyance Of Said 12.78 Acres Pursuant To The Terms Of Said Contract.

6. ​New Business

​A. Department Head And Employees Of The Month

B. Dillon Christian School – SCISA 1A Champions

​C. Dillon High School – State 3A Champions

​D. Recreation Requests

​E. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. – Quote

​F. Job Retention Service – Andrea M. Faison-Curry

G. Check Presentation To Lake View Recreation

H. Bids For Coolant Tower At Courthouse

I. Capital Sales Tax Money In Greater Latta Area

J. Purchase Backhoe For Landfill

K. Statewide Mutual Aid Agreement For Emergency And Disaster Response/Recovery

7.​ Old Business

​A. Fire Insurance Billing – Moses Heyward

8. ​Finance Report

9.​ Administrator’s Report

​A. Employee Party – March 27th, 2018

​B. Budget Workshop

​C. Inland Port Update

​D. Special Presentation

E. NESA Recruiting Trip

10.​ Ordinances

A. Third Reading – An Ordinance Authorizing The Execution And Delivery Of A Fee In Lieu Of Tax Agreement By And Between Dillon County, South Carolina And A Company Or Companies Known To The County At This Time As Project Unique With Respect To Certain Economic Development Property In The County, Whereby Such Property Will Be Subject To Certain Payment In Lieu Of Taxes, Including The Provision Of Certain Special Source Credits; And Other Matters Related Thereto.

B. Third Reading – An Ordinance To Amend An Agreement For The Development Of A Joint County Industrial And Business Park (2016 Park) Of Dillon And Marlboro Counties So As To Enlarge The Park (Project Unique).

C. Second Reading – An Ordinance Authorizing The Execution Of A Contract To Sell And Convey Approximately 12.78 Acres Of Land With Improvements Thereon As Shown On A Plat Recorded In The Office Of The Clerk Of Court For Dillon County In Plat Book 28 At Page 143 (TMS: 040-00-00-032) For The Amount Of Four Hundred Fifty Two Thousand Dollars ($452,000.00) And Authorizing The Conveyance Of Said 12.78 Acres Pursuant To The Terms Of Said Contract.

D. Second Reading – Authorizing The Issuance And Sale Of Not Exceeding $1,000,000 General Obligation Bonds, In One Or More Series, Of Dillon County, South Carolina; Fixing The Form And Details Of The Bonds; Providing For The Payment Of The Bonds; Authorizing The Chairman Of County Council And County Administrator To Determine Certain Matters Relating To The Bonds; Providing For The Payment Of The Bonds; The Disposition Of The Proceeds Of The Bonds; And Other Matters Relating Thereto.

E. First Reading – An Ordinance To Amend Ordinance #12-07 Providing For The Closing Or Demolition Of Dwellings Unfit For Human Habitation

11.​ Adjournment