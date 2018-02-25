Pell Grants Available For NETC’s Summer Semester

For the first time in years, eligible students at Northeastern Technical College will be able to receive Pell Grants to assist with the cost of the 2018 Summer Semester, which begins May 14.

The decision to bring back the year round Pell Grant, was recently made by the US Department of Education, to provide grant funding for students enrolled in at least six credit hours in the summer, even if students had already exhausted the 24-credit limit set for Fall and Spring semesters.

This change in policy will open the door to students wanting to get ahead this summer, especially those who wouldn’t be able to take classes without financial assistance. Current and new students – including recent high school graduates are encouraged to take advantage of the expanded benefits. Transient students may also be eligible for summer funding to attend NETC, but must apply for funding at their home institution.

NETC’s Financial Aid Coordinator Sheryll Marshall explained that college funding is often perceived as a major roadblock for students wishing to go to college, but in reality, the majority of students enrolled at Northeastern Technical College qualify for one or more financial aid programs.

“The lack of personal money should not deter you from pursuing your college education dreams,” said Marshall. “The office of Financial Aid here at NETC will work with you to identify the resources such as the Summer Pell Grant, and any other options we have available to help with tuition, fees, books and supplies.”

To determine if you are eligible for the Pell Grant, new students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online for the 2017-2018 year by April 1. Returning students, who have already completed their FAFSA Application for the current academic year, should contact the Financial Aid office by mid-March to see if they are eligible for summer funding.

More information about these programs is available by visiting www.netc.edu, by calling the office of student financial assistance at 843-921-6991, or by visiting the office on the campus of NETC Cheraw.