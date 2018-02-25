Lake View Town Council: January 2018 Minutes

Meeting

Date: Thursday, January 18, 2018

Time: 7:00 P.M.

Place: Lake View Council Chambers

Members Present: Mayor Matthew Elvington

Town Council: David Johnson, Mertis Barnett, Tony Hayes, David Kitchens

Also Present: Scott Tripp, Sophia Tripp, daughter Joel, and Sara Elvington

AGENDA

1. Mayor welcomed everyone; Councilman Johnson opened the meeting with prayer.

2. Mayor and council reviewed the minutes from December 21, 2017. Councilman Kitchens made a motion to accept the minutes as presented and Councilman Johnson second the motion with a unanimous vote from other members present.

3. Mayor Elvington introduced himself and council to Mr. Tripp and his family and offered them time to address council.

4. Mr. Tripp introduced himself and family, gave a little history on his family’s lives in the past few years and why he was here at the meeting. Mr. Tripp has plans on purchasing the race track near Lake View and has a lot of exciting plans not only for the racing track, but future endeavors for a long-term relationship with the town and its citizens. If everything works out well, Mr. Tripp will be able to put a few people to work and have a great outlet for the people of the Lake View area. His plans are to even go beyond racing and include many social events to take place to help bring the communities together. After much discussion Mr. Tripp and his family left to get back home to Myrtle Beach. Mayor and Council believe this will be a great asset to Lake View.

5. Councilman Kitchens had information and a sample brick for the Veterans’ area we hope the Beautification committee will approve of. This will get them off to a great start.

6. Councilman Johnson questioned if anything was going on with the Mill Pond would like to see the neglected property cleaned up a little more. All council members agreed that the closed down businesses are a deterrent to visitors, tourists, and the morale of the town. Registered letters have been sent out and a few residents did start on their property, but no further actions have been taken.

7. Councilman Hayes wanted to know where the town stood on the 1% sales tax money and that the water break near his home at the road and behind the Trading Post is still leaking water after being reported several days earlier.

8. Council Mertis Barnett asked about the Community Choir using the community center for rehearsals and would like to see something set up for Martin Luther King day in the future.

9. Mayor informed the council he understood the East Nile Farms would start construction in March. Mayor and Council reviewed the budget figures and where the town stood at this point.

10. Mayor also told council he had hopes to be put on the agenda for the Dillon Co. Council meeting, just to help inform all parties of some of the concerns of the citizens of Lake View.

11. Clerk will call the Beautification Committee to help set up a date to meet and greet each other and set up a schedule for further meetings and things they will be working on for the Town. At the present time the members of the Beautification Committee are: Pat Laird, Victor Hardin, Gloria and Ray Martin, and Dianna Barfield. Mayor and Council all agree this will be a great committee to help the town get on the right track with new ideas and plans.

12. With no further business, the meeting was adjourned.