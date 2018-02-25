Lake View Mayor Proclaims American Red Cross Month

Lake View mayor Matthew Elvington has proclaimed American Red Cross Month 2018.

The proclamation reads:

A Proclamation

The American Red Cross saw a record-breaking year in 2017 of challenging domestic and international response efforts. Through the support of its volunteers, in just 45 days, the Red Cross responded to six of the largest and most complex disasters of 2017 including back-to-back hurricanes, the deadliest week of wildfires in California history, and the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas. In addition, the Red Cross responded to nearly 50,000 home fires in 2017, providing casework assistance to help 76,000 families recover.

In Eastern South Carolina, the Red Cross has a long history of helping our neighbors in need. The Eastern SC chapter assisted with more than 360 local disasters in the past year alone. The installed nearly 3,500 smoke alarms with its partners and reached almost 600 children with fire safety information. In our area, the Red Cross handles an average of 800 emergency military calls every year and collects an average of 20,100 units of blood from our generous blood donors.

March is American Red Cross Month, a special time to recognize and thank the Red Cross volunteers and donors who give time and resources to help members of the community. The Red Cross depends on these local heroes to deliver help and hope during a disaster. We applaud our heroes here in the Town of Lake View who give of themselves to assist their neighbors when they need a helping hand.

Across the country and around the world, the American Red Cross responds to disasters big and small. It collects about 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply; provides 24-hour support to military members, veterans and their families; teaches millions lifesaving skills such as lifeguarding and CPR; and through its Restoring Family Links program, connects family members separated by crisis, conflict, or migration.

We dedicate the month of March to all those who support the American Red Cross mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies. Our community depends on the American Red Cross, which relies on donations of time, money, and blood to fulfill its humanitarian mission.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Matthew Elvington, Mayor of the Town of Lake View, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of Lake View and the state of South Carolina, do hereby proclaim March 2018 as American Red Cross Month. I encourage all Americans to support this organization and its noble humanitarian mission.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this 15th day of March, in the year of our Lord two thousand eighteen, and of the Town of Lake View, South Carolina.

Matthew Elvington, Mayor