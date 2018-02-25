Entrants Being Accepted For Pullet Chain Project

The Pee Dee Region 4-H Pullet (chickens) Chain project is open to youth ages 5-19 years old.



Each participant will receive a special manual on caring for day-old chicks and raising them into health, egg producing hens. Participants should expect to start chicks out in a brooder (warm and protective environment) and move them into a coop as they get older. Through active participation, youth have the opportunity to develop responsibility, decision-making, nurturing, and communication skills. This project is perfect for youth who need experience and are interested in a career field that involves animals.

Please register at the Clemson Extension Office located at 200 S. 5th Avenue, Dillon, SC 29536.

As part of your completion of the project, youth are required to:

• Return four (4) pullets to the ECA Fair on August 22 for the Pullet Chain Auction*

• Complete a 4-H Record Book (ages 9-19) or a 4-H Cloverbud Record Book (ages 5-8) on your project.

• Participate in the Pee Dee Region Pullet Chain Show

For more information, please contact 4-H agent, Erika James at 843-774-8218 or directly at erikao@clemson.edu. Follow and “like” the Clemson Extension 4-H Dillon County Facebook Page for updates and announcements.