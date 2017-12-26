Summons & Notice of Filing 2017-CP-17-00487 US Bank, N.A. vs Jones Jennifer Guthrie Sowell Gray Robinson

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

U.S. Bank, N.A., as trustee for Mid-State Trust XI,

Plaintiff,

v.

Shanice S. Jones and Ernest Jones, Jr.,

Defendants.

Case No.: 2017-CP-17-00487

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF FILING COMPLAINT

TO THE DEFENDANTSSHANICE S. JONES AND ERNEST JONES, JR.:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in the above entitled action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned at their offices, Sowell Gray Robinson Stepp & Laffitte, LLC, P.O. Box 11449, Columbia, SC29211, within thirty (30) days after service thereof upon you, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in said Complaint.YOU WILL ALSO TAKE NOTICE that the undersigned attorney on behalf of the Plaintiff herein, will seek the agreement and stipulation of all parties not in default for an Order of Reference to the Special Referee for Dillon County stipulating that said Special Referee may enter a final judgment in this case.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the original Complaint and Notice of Foreclosure Intervention in the above entitled action were filed in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on October 5, 2017.

December 19, 2017

LIS PENDENS. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an action has been commenced by the Plaintiff above named against the Defendants above named for the foreclosure of a certain mortgage given by Ernest Jones to Jim Walter Homes, Inc. dated the 18th day of December, 2001 and recorded the 30th day of January, 2002 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, in Book 480 at Page 208, and subsequently assigned to the Plaintiff. The description of the premises as contained in said mortgage is as set out in Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made a part hereof.

Exhibit A.All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, situate, lying and being near the Town of Latta, County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, fronting and measuring 89.66 feet on an unnamed street in the subdivision known as Bakersfield, and being known and designated as Lot Number One (1) on a map of property surveyed for Dillon Realty, Inc., by Pittman-Leeson Survey Company, dated April 20,1984, recorded in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 16 at page 166, which said plat is incorporated herein by reference thereto for a full and complete description of said lot.This being property conveyed to Ernest Jones by deed of Georgia Mayhue dated June 13, 2001 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on June 13, 2001 in Book 344 at Page 234. And, by deed of distribution from the Estate of Ernest Jones, Sr. to Janice S. Jones and Ernest Jones, Jr. dated July 15, 2015 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on July 17, 2015 in Book 569 at page 99.TMS#: 118-04-03-053.