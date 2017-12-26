Notice of Hearing Martha C. German vs Brandon Rodrigues Graves Curry & Byrd

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE MATTER OF:

BRANDON RODRIGUES GRAVED

(Decedent)

IN THE PROBATE COURT

NOTICE OF HEARING

CASE NUMBER 2017-GC-17-

Date: February 13, 2017

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Place: Dillon County Probate Court, 401 W. Main Street, Unit 303, Dillon, South Carolina, 29536

Purpose of Hearing: Declaring Brandon Rodrigues Graves as deceased.

Print Name: Janet Altman Byrd

Address: 107 S. 3rd. Avenue

Dillon, South Carolina 29536

Telephone (Work): 843-774-9075

Email: Tracy@currybyrdlaw.net

Relationship to Decedent/Estate: Attorney for Martha C. German

Note: Probate Court recommends that all interested parties be represented by counsel licensed to practice law in South Carolina. If any interested party wishes to represent him/herself, he/she will be required to adhere to the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure and South Carolina Rules of Evidence.

MARTHA C. GERMAN

Petitioner,

vs.

IN RE: BRANDON RODRIGUES GRAVES

Respondent(s)

IN THE PROBATE COURT SUMMONS CASE NO. 2017-

TO THE RESPONDENT(S) ABOVE-NAMED:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMMONED and required to answer the Petition herin, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to this Petition upon the subscriber, at the address shown below, within thirty (30) days after service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Petition, judgment by default will be rendered against, you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

Dillon, South Carolina

Dated: November 15, 2017

Petitioner/Attorney for Petitioner

Address: Janet Altman Byrd

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

Curry & Bryd Law Firm, PA

107 S 3rd Avenue

Dillon, SC 29536

(843) 774-9075