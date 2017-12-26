Notice of Hearing Martha C. German vs Brandon Rodrigues Graves Curry & Byrd

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF DILLON
IN THE MATTER OF:
BRANDON RODRIGUES GRAVED
(Decedent)
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NOTICE OF HEARING
CASE NUMBER 2017-GC-17-
Date: February 13, 2017
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Place: Dillon County Probate Court, 401 W. Main Street, Unit 303, Dillon, South Carolina, 29536
Purpose of Hearing: Declaring Brandon Rodrigues Graves as deceased.
Print Name: Janet Altman Byrd
Address: 107 S. 3rd. Avenue
Dillon, South Carolina 29536
Telephone (Work): 843-774-9075
Email: Tracy@currybyrdlaw.net
Relationship to Decedent/Estate: Attorney for Martha C. German
Note: Probate Court recommends that all interested parties be represented by counsel licensed to practice law in South Carolina. If any interested party wishes to represent him/herself, he/she will be required to adhere to the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure and South Carolina Rules of Evidence.
MARTHA C. GERMAN
Petitioner,
vs.
IN RE: BRANDON RODRIGUES GRAVES
Respondent(s)
IN THE PROBATE COURT SUMMONS CASE NO. 2017-
TO THE RESPONDENT(S) ABOVE-NAMED:
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMMONED and required to answer the Petition herin, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to this Petition upon the subscriber, at the address shown below, within thirty (30) days after service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Petition, judgment by default will be rendered against, you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
Dillon, South Carolina
Dated: November 15, 2017
Petitioner/Attorney for Petitioner
Address: Janet Altman Byrd
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Curry & Bryd Law Firm, PA
107 S 3rd Avenue
Dillon, SC 29536
(843) 774-9075
STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA