Hospital Auxiliary Selects Officers

The McLeod Medical Center Dillon Volunteer Auxiliary held its annual meeting on November 15, 2017, at Twin Lakes Country Club in Dillon, SC. Officers were named to serve in leadership roles for the upcoming year. The officers for the 2018 year will be Jan Austin, President, Mary Ricks, Vice President, Beth Cottingham, Treasurer, Cindy McDuffie, Secretary, Mildred Mishue, Director, and Dianne Pittman, Director.

The Hospital Auxiliary promotes McLeod Medical Center Dillon through its volunteer efforts. Volunteering many hours per month, they operate the Pink Dogwood gift shop and give of their time at hospital functions, in the Cardiac Rehab Department, in the hospital’s front lobby welcoming visitors and at Red Cross blood drives among many other events throughout the year. Proceeds from annual fundraisers have been used to purchase state-of-the-art medical equipment and other items that enhance patient care for McLeod Medical Center Dillon.

The Auxiliary members have established a scholarship fund to encourage deserving individuals in Dillon County to further their education in health-related careers.

In 2017, the McLeod Dillon Auxiliary continued to provide two $1,000 scholarships, continued the Literacy for Newborns project in partnership with the Dillon County Library, and began a project to provide teddy bears to children in the hospital. The group also funded renovations to the hospital’s private dining room. Fundraising for this year totaled $15,864.42.

The support of the Volunteer Auxiliary provides McLeod Dillon with items that improve the hospital experience for both patients and their family members.