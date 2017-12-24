Red Cross Club Sends Cards To Heroes

THE DILLON HIGH SCHOOL Red Cross Youth Club held at card project at Dillon County Courthouse grounds before the Christmas parade in an effort to create at least 2,000 holiday cards for our overseas military. Several came out in support of the Red Cross Holiday Mail for Heroes project. The goal of the Red Cross Mail For Heroes is to show our gratitude for the men and women in our Armed Forces who are overseas for the holidays. Pictured are left to right, Emilee Price, Cassandra Todd, Eleazar Cruz, Kurstin Hopkins, Jada Lytch, Jacorie McCall, Jenna Cline, and Carlie Huggins and in back: Tanner Williams. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)