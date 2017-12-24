NETC Foundation Makes Donation

PRESENTATION—Northeastern Technical College Foundation donates $1,000 towards the new CareSouth Carolina McColl Health & Wellness Center. M.B. Godbold, Jr., Board of Directors for Northeastern Technical College Foundation, presented the check. CareSouth Carolina was honored to receive this donation from the Northeastern Technical College Foundation on December 13, 2017. The new facility, which is currently being built, will boast a total of 28,992 square feet, more than doubles CareSouth Carolina’s capacity to provide services to Marlboro county and surrounding areas. In addition to the services provided at the current location, the new facility will provide additional primary care providers, dental services, x-ray, ultrasound, and a pharmacy with a drive thru. The larger facility will also house a state of the art Cardiac Rehab with a therapy pool and whirlpool, a gym with exercise equipment, coffee bar and a teaching kitchen. (Contributed Photo)