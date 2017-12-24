Lucille H. Parnell, 85, died Thursday, December 21, 2017, at Pruitt Health Center at The Pines.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 23, 2017 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Mt. Andrew Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 P.M. prior to the service at the funeral home

Born in Dillon County, SC, October 9, 1932, she was the daughter of the late William Elbert Harrell and Eva Johnson Harrell. She was a member of Mt. Andrew United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her sons, William A. “Red” Jackson (Pat) and Robert A. Jackson (Kathy), all of Latta; daughter, Wanda Dobbs (Gene) of Dillon; sister, Doris Pelt of Latta; brother, William E. Harrell of Maryland; 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Parnell was preceded in death by her husband, James P. Parnell; sisters, Ann Brim and Linda Lowman; step-brother, Fred Harrell and step-sister, Elizabeth Turbeville.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Andrew United Methodist Church, 3038 Stackhouse Road, Dillon SC 29536.