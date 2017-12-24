Latta Loses Heartbreaker To Lamar

After leading at halftime 28-20, the Latta Vikings lost a heartbreaker 61-59 to Lamar on Wednesday, December 20, in Darlington, in varsity basketball action.

The Vikings were up 14-10 after the first period of play and continued to add points through the first half of play. However, after halftime Lamar outscored Latta 21-18 in the third period and 20-13 in the final period to claim the victory.

Mykael Mack scored a game-high 26 points to lead Lamar in the Falcons Classic consolation game. Jeblonski Green had 16 points, and Malcom Preston connected for 10 points while Byrd had 6 points. Lucas garnered 2 points, and Coleman added another point.

The Vikings’ Kendall Moultrie placed 15 points on the scoreboard while Darius McRae hit for 13. Nasir Sellers connected for 10 points, and J.R. McClam hit for 9. Naeem Roberts garnered 4 points and Brandon Page added 2 points.