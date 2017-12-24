Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery And Mausoleum Luminary Service Held



The annual Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery and Mausoleum Luminary Service honoring loved ones and friends buried here was held Saturday, Dec. 2, at 6:00 p.m.

The music, the meditation, and the lighting of the luminary candles is designed to bring comfort and hope to friends and families as they celebrate God’s gift of memory.

This is the day that the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it even as the night arrives and darkness cries out for light. God’s sunrise will come soon enough.

As we gather at the close of this day, we light the candles in memory of loved ones who have departed this life.

We call ourselves to worship with a reminder that candles were made for lighting. “You will light my candle, O Lord, and will turn darkness into light.” Psalm 18:28.

The prelude was by Ms. Becky Elvington followed by the welcome by Mr. Benny Cooper.

A Christmas medley was performed by Mrs. Debbie Hill.

Rev. Ron Taylor presented the Christmas meditation.

Instructions for lighting were given by Mr. Benny Cooper.

As one lights a candle, one helps to dispel the darkness for others and help to remind each other that Jesus is the Light of the World.

In John’s Gospel 8:12, we read: Jesus said, “I am the Light of the World; he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.”

The postlude was by Ms. Becky Elvington followed by the lighting of the candles.